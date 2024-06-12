Parliament said it was not in contact with the expelled founder of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Jabulani Khumalo regarding the much-anticipated sitting of the National Assembly on Friday, where the president and other key functionaries will be elected. On Monday, Khumalo announced in a statement: “I, Jabulani Khumalo, am making this public statement in my capacity as the leader of uMkhonto weSizwe”.

However, the MK party has indicated that its 58 elected members, who are expected to occupy seats in the NA, will boycott Friday’s event. Although the party and Khumalo had clashes and have locked horns in court, he was not removed from the party's parliamentary list. Khumalo is the number one candidate on the list of people to represent the organisation in Parliament.

Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, spokesperson for the National Assembly, Moloto Mothapo, said regarding arrangements for the 58 incoming MK party parliamentarians, the National Assembly does not liaise with Khumalo as party leader. “There are certain individuals, leaders as per the IEC (Electoral Commission of South Africa) list that we as Parliament are compelled, or we have identified as the people we can communicate with on behalf of the party. “We have not received the communication from Mr Khumalo and we can say Mr Khumalo is not on the list of people that we are communicating with.