Alleged parliament arsonist and terrorist Zandile Mafe continues to hold the Western Cape High Court hostage by refusing to leave the mang to attend his pre-trial hearings. The man accused of setting the National Assembly alight in January 2022 was a no-show at court for his third pre-trial hearing on Friday.

The court heard that Mafe gave no reasons for not wanting to leave his cell and would not even be persuaded by the head of Pollsmoor Prison. Mafe is known for his courtroom antics and at his first pre-trial, he sat in the court’s holding cells and refused to appear before the judge. At his second pre-trial he refused to leave his prison cell demanding that he be allowed to have a TV, radio and a kettle, as he wanted to listen to and watch the news.

He also wanted to make himself coffee and boil water for bathing as prison water was “not warm”. On Friday he stunned his legal representative, advocate Luvuyo Godla, when he did not stiek uit again. Speaking outside court, Godla confirmed they would be making an application for Mafe to undergo another psychiatric evaluation.

“We consulted with him and he never indicated that he is not going to come to court. “After consulting with Mr Mafe on Tuesday, we came to the conclusion that it will be better and it will be desirable and appropriate to refer him for [an] assessment. “He understands it and he accepts, it but I don’t know why he is not at court.”

Judge Mokgoatji Dolamo indicated that he was not comfortable ordering Mafe to be sent for mental observation in his absence. Dolamo also suggested that the next pre-trial be held at the Pollsmoor Prison Court to ensure his attendance. The parties agreed to a short postponement for the defence to persuade Mafe to attend court.