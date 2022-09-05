Alleged parliament arsonist and terrorist Zandile Mafe has refused to leave the mang to attend his hearings at the Western Cape High Court until he gets a kettle and a radio. This was revealed on Friday as the man accused of setting the National Assembly alight on 2 January was a no-show at court for his second pre-trial hearing.

This is the second time the Khayelitsha man has refused to appear before court and at his last hearing he did not want to leave the holding cells. On Friday, cameras swarmed the courtroom in anticipation for his appearance but prosecutor Mervyn Menigo told the court that Mafe had refused to leave Pollsmoor Prison. He asked that the pre-trial hearing continue in Mafe’s absence and said the State had provided the defence team with the docket so they could prepare for trial.

Mafe’s lawyer Luvuyo Godla shocked the court when he told the judge that his client had various complaints, as he believed that his bail appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeals had not yet been heard because of his lawyers. Godla said that this was out of his hands. He then told the court that his client was demanding a kettle so he can make coffee in his cell, as well as a TV and a radio to watch and listen to the news. He said they had met Pollsmoor officials who told them that Mafe would not be allowed a kettle as inmates might use it to attack each other, but he can have a “small radio”.