The state says it has evidence that places alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe at the scene.

Mafe appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Friday where the matter was postponed.

The court was told that facial analysis of video footage placed Zandile Mafe inside Parliament when the National Assembly building and other sections burnt down in January.

The court previously ruled that no footage would be played inside court until it was verified that it was Mafe in it.

Mafe is charged with housebreaking with intent to commit terrorism and arson, and separate charges of terrorism, arson and theft.

State prosecutor, Mervyn Meningo, told the court that forensic investigators were only granted access to Parliament on 15 March 2022 and thus asked for a six-week postponement, reports IOL.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, Meningo submitted an affidavit of investigating officer, Colonel Christian Gabriel Theron, which stated there were 50 tons of water in the basement of parliament, which needed to be cleared for forensic investigators to be able to determine the costs and amount of damage.

Meningo submitted this is needed when dealing with arson and terrorism charges.

“He informed the court that a positive facial recognition report has been received and that the State will have a draft indictment and summary of facts ready at the next court appearance.

“He also advised the court that a high court date may be decided at the next court appearance,” Ntabazalila said.

The defence also informed the court that they had advised the State that they intend to appeal Mafe’s doomed bail application at the high court.

The NPA says that the State will oppose the bail appeal.

The matter has been postponed until May 12, 2022.

Caption: ACCUSED: Zandile Mafe at the Cape Town court