This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court yesterday at the special inquiry called amid dramatic court appearances by the Khayelitsha man who was busted after the horrific blaze.

Psychiatrists have stated that alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe suffers from schizophrenia and is unable to understand what he did when he set the National Assembly alight.

Mafe has been charged with housebreaking with intent to commit arson, terrorism and theft after he was arrested for destroying the Old and New Assembly Building of Parliament between January 1 and January 2, 2022. After months of courtroom antics, he was sent for a mental evaluation at the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda for a 30-day evaluation.

On Thursday, state psychiatrist Dr TN Seshoko, told the court that the evaluation took longer than expected as Mafe often refused to cooperate, once attending a session in nothing but a towel. He said Mafe claimed that he set parly alight because he believed that President Cyril Ramaphosa was “working with white people to kill black people”.

Seshoko said Mafe was delusional and preoccupied with thoughts of Ramaphosa and had displayed various symptoms of a schizophrenic, and was unable to assume responsibility for his actions as he was suffering from the mental illness at the time of the crime.