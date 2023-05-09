Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe will spend another 30 days under observation at Fort England Hospital following a ruling by the Western Cape High Court.
This was revealed by Judge Nathan Erasmus, who explained he received the application for the extension.
It comes after months of delays due to the courtroom antics and requests from the man accused of setting the National Assembly alight.
Addressing the court during the pre-trials on Friday, Erasmus explained that while the matter was supposed to be heard yesterday, it had been brought forward after they received correspondence from the hospital.
“It is the matter of Mr Mafe that is supposed to be on the roll for Monday. We received correspondence from the hospital where is currently incarcerated.
“They will, however, not be in a position to complete their observation. They have requested me to grant them a period for a further 30 days so they may complete the observation before then.”
Erasmus said the Criminal Procedure Act made allocation for the extension and added: “As long as it is not more than 30 days. When the correspondence was brought to my attention, I contacted the defence counsel and enquired from them if there could be an extension in absentia and there was an agreement.”
Erasmus granted the extension and said the next court date would be communicated.