Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe will spend another 30 days under observation at Fort England Hospital following a ruling by the Western Cape High Court. This was revealed by Judge Nathan Erasmus, who explained he received the application for the extension.

It comes after months of delays due to the courtroom antics and requests from the man accused of setting the National Assembly alight. Addressing the court during the pre-trials on Friday, Erasmus explained that while the matter was supposed to be heard yesterday, it had been brought forward after they received correspondence from the hospital. “It is the matter of Mr Mafe that is supposed to be on the roll for Monday. We received correspondence from the hospital where is currently incarcerated.

