Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe is not fit to stand trial, the Western Cape High Court heard on Thursday. This is according to the opinion of a second psychiatrist who evaluated the accused.

Mafe’s matter appeared before the court in his absence, according to IOL. Mafe has been charged with housebreaking with intent to commit arson, arson, terrorism, and theft after he was arrested for destroying the old and new Assembly Building of Parliament between January 1 and 2, 2022. Earlier this year, Mafe was sent for a psychiatric evaluation at the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape after he refused to be admitted to Valkenberg Hospital in Cape Town.

This followed months of courtroom antics such as refusing to appear in court, and demanding a kettle and radio while being held at Pollsmoor Prison. ABLAZE: Parliament buildings in 2022 The much-anticipated Fort England medical report could not be read out last month following Mafe’s meltdown in court, where he shouted that he intentionally burnt the buildings and threatened to set it alight again if the structures aren’t moved to Bloemfontein or Pretoria. The report was finally disclosed yesterday and the outcome of the independent psychiatric assessment conducted at the request of Mafe’s defence counsel found he was unfit to stand trial.