A Parkwood teen is set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court this week after allegedly raping his 12-year-old neighbour in a suspected drug den. The victim’s traumatised family said they were left reeling when they discovered the ongoings at the council flat in Gerda Court after the boy was lured into the property.

The child’s 33-year-old mother, who may not be named to protect the child, says the incident over the long weekend has left her child traumatised after doctors confirmed his injuries were as a result of being raped. PAIN: The traumatised mother. Speaking to the Daily Voice, the mother says on Thursday afternoon her son was accosted while playing soccer. “My mother came for the long weekend and the incident happened on Thursday,” she says.

“On Friday I went to work and when I called home my mother told me something had happened. “A neighbour in the court came to my mother and told her that her daughter overhead the boys talking and she came to tell his granny.” The boy was rushed to hospital where police were called and the child taken to the station.

“In his statement, he explained that they were playing soccer and he asked this suspect for water. “The suspect told my son that he must go fetch it himself and unlocked this house where they smoke drugs. “My son said he then locked door behind them and raped him.

“They took my son to Victoria Hospital where the doctor told me that your bum is like a clock and at the 6 o’clock there is a tear and proof that he was raped. “We are so traumatised and the police came to arrest this teen but he was released and we were told he will appear in court on Friday. For now I took my son away to keep him safe.” NIGHTMARE: Council flats in Gerda Court. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, confirms the incident and says a 13-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday.

“He was assessed and released in the care of his parents. The suspect will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday. “According to reports, after the incident, [the suspect] told the complainant should he tell anyone he would hurt him.” The victim’s mother says shortly after the arrest, children in the court revealed that other sexual activities were happening at the property.