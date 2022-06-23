Friends and family of slain Bolt driver, Abongile Mafalala are set to petition against the release of his alleged killers at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. This was revealed on Thursday as the 11 suspects, including a 15-year–old boy, returned to court on Thursday where they are charged with the vicious attack.

Abongile died on a veldjie in Parkwood nearly three weeks ago after being falsely accused of trying to kidnap two meisies while trying to complete a trip. Videos of the vicious attack show an angry mob of over 100 mense hitting him with poles, spades and other objects as skollies strip his car and set his corpse alight. On Thursday Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nawat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams, Ashwin Tifflon, Charne Johsnon, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Romano Witbooi, Cheslin Spannenberg and a 15-year-old laaitie appeared together in the dock.