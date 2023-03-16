The Parkwood mob accused of killing Bolt driver Abongile Mafalala are set to make their first appearance in the Western Cape High Court this week for their long-awaited murder trial. Court documents have revealed that the group face a slew of charges after beating the 30-year-old man from Dunoon to death on May 31 last year, after he was falsely accused of trying to kidnap two meisies he had dropped in the area.

Videos of the attack show an angry mob of over 100 mense hitting him with poles, spades and other objects as skollies stripped his car and set his body alight. Beaten to DEATH: Abongile Mafalala, 30. According to the indictment, the accused – Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nuwat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams, Ashwin Tifflon, Zharney Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Remano Witbooi, Cheslyn Spannenberg and Jaydon Felix – will stand trial and could face life in prison if found guilty of murder. The documents reveal that Leeman started the initial attack and further instigated the violence, by making false claims that Mafalala was a kidnapper.

“The deceased was waiting for his next fare in the Parkwood area. “Whilst waiting he was approached by accused number one [Leeman] and two [Nuwat] who started questioning him as to why he is in the Parkwood area,” the document reads. The indictment continues that Leeman instructed Nuwat to go into the Cape Flats community and tell mense that he had found the person kidnapping children in Parkwood.

The State alleges that as Nuwat left, Leeman started assaulting Mafalala and as the mob arrived, they all joined in, using poles, spades and other unknown objects. The mob also stole Mafalala’s shoes, cellphone, car amplifier, wheels and car battery. The post-mortem report has revealed that Mafalala died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

While the entire mob faces charges of murder and robbery, Leeman and Nuwat are also charged with contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act while Bailey is facing a charge of malicious damage to property for setting Mafalala’s vehicle alight. The group will make their first appearance on the pre-trial roll on Friday where their legal representation for the trial will be addressed. Grassy Park SAPS commander Dawood Laing said police are happy that the case has reached the steps of the high court.