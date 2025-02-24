AN ALLEGED Americans gang boss from Parkwood died in a hail of bullets on Friday night in a shooting which also left two injured. Timothy “Tamatie” Japhta was declared dead on the crime scene outside his home in Willow Road after coming under attack by two gunmen while sitting in his car.

According to a Daily Voice source, the two gunmen klapped over 20 skote at the well-known drug mert. The insider says: “Tamatie was sitting behind the wheel of his black Toyota Rav 4 when two gunmen in a blue car arrived and klapped over 20 skote on his car. “There was another male in the vehicle with him and a female was outside the car when the shooting happened. They were both injured, but survived. “The information says that the shooters used an Uzi [submachine gun] and had even went up to him to ensure he is dead, shooting him at close range and fled the scene.”

Bullet holes in his car Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the shooting and says: “Grassy Park detectives are hard at work pursuing leads in a bid to apprehend those who are responsible for the death of a male and the attempt to kill another male and female on Friday. “At around 11.30pm, unknown gunmen opened fire at the occupant of a vehicle and two people in Willow Road in Parkwood. “The driver of the vehicle did not survive this onslaught on his life and was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel while a male aged 35 and a female aged 29 were admitted to hospital with injuries. The unknown suspects fled the scene. The motive for this murder and attempted murder is believed to be gang related.”

Cape Town 8-8-2021 Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says cops are searching for the missing woman. Tamatie was thrust into the limelight over six years ago as Grassy Park SAPS and Law Enforcement officers descended on his home in a series of raids. During this time, cops found drugs hidden in his onderbroeke, kombuis kassies and secret compartments in his bathroom. Tamatie, along with his brother, were arrested on an array of charges. And shortly after their appearances in court they would return to Parkwood where they would be arrested on new charges.In September 2019, Tamatie openly confessed to being among the highest-ranked 26 prison gang members in the Western Cape, but consistently denied his links to the Americans gang. At the time, he approached the Daily Voice to deny being behind the murder of one of his own alleged henchmen amid reports that the skollie was stabbed to death just days after robbing Tamatie’s niece.