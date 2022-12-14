The man accused of killing young police constable Ashwin Pedro confirmed in court that he doesn’t want to apply for bail. Denzil October, 42, was arrested for the murder of the 26-year-old Grassy Park cop on December 1.

The incident happened in Blackbird Avenue, Parkwood while the officer and his partner were reacting to a tip-off about an armed suspect. It is alleged that October managed to disarm Ashwin’s partner in a struggle. Pedro only managed to shoot once before he was shot twice.

He died on the scene, while his partner escaped unharmed. Cape Town 4-12-2022 Ashwin Pedro, 26, was gunned down, allegedly by a known gangster, in Blackbird Road, Parkwood.The Grassy Park officer was murdered on Thursday evening. pic from facebook After the shooting the accused fled in a vehicle, but he was later arrested in Ravensmead by SAPS Anti-Gang Unit detectives. The case is now being investigated by the Hawks.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “The 9mm pistol he [October] stole during the altercation with the SAPS members was found in his possession and confiscated. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being probed by the Hawks investigators.” On Tuesday, October appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court represented by Mr Scott.

He faces charges of murder and illegal possession of a firearm. His lawyer said: “My client will not be seeking bail at this stage.” The investigative officer told the court that the ballistic report, crime scene photos, post mortem and witness statements are still outstanding, and also that there has not been an ID parade yet.