Backyard dwellers from Parkwood gathered en masse to ask for help from anybody who can guide them in their quest for housing. The mense, some of whom have been on the housing waiting list for over 30 years, said they are now gatvol of empty promises.

On Wednesday night, scores of community members picketed along the busy M5 highway, holding placards asking for assistance. Dominique Booysen, chairperson of the Parkwood Backyard Association, said they feel as though they were forgotten. “All we get are promises, each and every year. Before Covid we were told about the Greater Retreat Housing Project, but nou hoor ons niks. The question is: Wanneer word die huise vir ons gebou?

“We ask questions to the councillor and Human Settlements Department, without getting answers.” ONS nou gatvol! Parkwood mense protested along the M5 highway on Wednesday. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters Booysen said they will continue to picket until they are seen and heard. Parkwood ward councillor Donovan Nelson has heard their frustrations.

“Councillors don’t have access to housing projects that are provincial, so what I can do is assist in guiding them. But I can’t put them into a house. People should go to the housing department and enquire,” he said. Human Settlements Department spokesperson Nathan Adriaanse said, according to verification in 2019, they found as many as 5 500 names on the waiting list in Ottery, Lotus River, Grassy Park, Seawinds, Retreat, Southfield, Parkwood, Lavender Hill and Steenberg. “The Greater Retreat Development Project plans to provide opportunities to the above-mentioned communities. Columbine Avenue is planned to provide 80 FLISP houses, which will accommodate qualifiers to purchase a finance-linked unit. The construction for this project is planned to commence in February 2024.