The Parktown community threw a Christmas street bash for the elderly and children on Sunday. Residents closed a section of Snapdragon Street in the Athlone area, as organiser Deon Maart said he wanted to unite the community through food and entertainment.

They put up a jumping castle for the kids, served a three-course meal and gave out lucky packets to the laaities. “This is a community event, we wanted to do a yearly event just before Christmas,” Maart said. “We had done it before in 2019 and then Covid stopped us, but we are now back.

“We have been living here for more than 30 years and I decided with my friends that we are going to have this because the community has drifted apart, and we had hoped that the event would bring us back together. “We also wanted to get to know each other better because at the end of the day, this is for all of us and we need each other every day in our lives.” He added that they put on the event without any outside help.

“We all chipped in on the funds and we went into the planning with only R2 400 and we ended with (party goods worth) more than R10 000. “We planned everything ourselves. This was also to show the senior citizens that we care about them in the final chapters of their lives,” Deon explained. Sophia Foster, 70, said she appreciated that there are people who have time to make the ou mense feel special.