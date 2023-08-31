These dom hijackers thought they could evade the law, but took a wrong turn and landed themselves right in the hands of the police. The duo were chased down after they were spotted driving a hijacked VW Polo in Gugulethu.

According to a source, officers from the Law Enforcement Unit were on the lookout for the hijacked car that was stolen on Tuesday afternoon. SCENE: The dom diewe crashed in Union Avenue, Pinelands. Picture supplied When the car was spotted, the officers tried to pull over the occupants, but the driver instead put the pedal to the metal and sped off. Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason explains that it was the occupants’ suspicious behaviour at a popular carjacking hotspot that led officers to monitor them from a distance.

“The suspects then drove past the officers, and picked up speed, with the officers following up. They indicated to the driver to pull over. “After activating their lights and siren, and while the driver initially indicated he would comply, he then accelerated and sped off again, but hit a speed bump and lost control of the vehicle,” Dyason says. ON THE FLIP SIDE OF LIFE: The inverted hijacked VW Polo after hitting a tree. Picture supplied The car first collided with a large tree in Union Avenue, Pinelands before crashing into a wall, bringing them to their final destination – trapped inside the car, ready to be arrested.

Dyason says the two injured diewe had to be cut out with the Jaws of Life. “They also found numerous car theft implements in the vehicle,” he added. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi explained that the two men, aged 40 and 41 suffered injuries and were arrested.