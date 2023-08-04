Residents have called for the suspension of an alleged sex pest teacher at a Cape Flats school following allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” towards pupils. The onnie, whose identity is known to the Daily Voice, was removed from Cravenby Combined School on Wednesday following protests by pupils and parents.

The teacher is also accused of making sexual comments towards the learners at the school. Shakeera Ganief from Athlone, whose daughter is also at the school, said a 16-year-old meisie approached her in March when she was at the school for a different matter. “As I left this small girl came to me and said ‘aunty can I ask you something?’ Sy sê vir my that that teacher you came to for your daughter, he stood between my legs, I was sitting on the desk and I had a school skirt on,” Shakeera explained.

Shakeera said after she reported it to the principal, she was shocked to learn that four months later the teacher was still at the school. She added: “I asked the Western Cape Education Department [WCED] what about the safety of our children, why are these allegations so big but he is still around our kids?” In a bid to shed light on this matter, Shakeera posted a video on social media to make mense aware that the vuil onnie was still allowed to teach.

After her video went viral, more school laaities came forward to spill the beans on the teacher’s alleged behaviour. “More kids came forward but this sir still had that arrogance to walk around the school as if nothing happened,” Shakeera added. The WCED confirmed that it is aware of the allegations.

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the matter is now being investigated by the department. “The educator has been placed at our district office as an interim measure,” she stated. “The outcome of the disciplinary hearing will determine the way forward.” Meanwhile, Shakeera believes that this should be an eye-opener for the WCED to have more interventions with pupils.