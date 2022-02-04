A social upliftment project aimed at curbing fights between child gangs in Leonsdale has expanded to include their parents.

The Leonsdale Civic Centre buzzed with excitement over the weekend as the kids’ parents met to discuss the way forward.

This follows a recent camp hosted by ward councillor Franchesca Walker for 40 youngsters.

Elsies River police, Unchain the Plain, Parow Valley Neighbourhood Watch and community leaders provided counselling and training for the laaities to get to the cause of the stone-throwing fights.

It was found that they had formed six gangs known as the Hunters, the MOKS (Maak Orals [email protected]), Rude Boys, JFK, Jealousies and the Easies, to emulate skollies, while poverty was also highlighted.

“We were happy that since they called a truce at the camp they maintained this when they got back to Leonsdale,” says Walker.

“Many parents reported that the camp had a positive effect and we explained to the children that we want to reward their good behaviour and provide incentives.

“So if they continue the truce we will arrange outings, like to Robben Island.

“But if just one of them picked up a stone to fight, all would be punished. We also have three children who dropped out of school who have since returned. ”

She says parents were enrolled in a canal cleaning project to earn an income.

“They start on 7 February and this will hopefully bring relief to the households.”

