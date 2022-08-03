Concerned parents of Ferndale Primary School say their children are becoming walking targets due to the lack of adequate parking, while a number of learners have already been injured. Keith Blake, a grandfather of a Grade 4 learner, says he often has to navigate traffic and speeding vehicles when he has to fetch her from the school located in Ottery Road, while another parent took their child out of the school after they were knocked over.

Parent Abigail Hansen says her eight-year-old son was hit by a taxi in February. UNSAFE: Ferndale Primary, Ottery Road “My son had to cross Ottery Road towards China Town because his lift was there and they could not park in the road next to the school (Wegner Road) because you get fines there. “A taxi came across the bus stop and luckily he used his brakes and knocked my son lightly.”