Parents from Tuscany Glen High have refused to pay a “return fee” of R700 for their laaities’ cellphones that were confiscated by their onnies. The parents are now demanding that the school return the phones after pupils were believed to have been told to take their devices out of their school bags and put it on their desks by teachers.

They are asking that the school stick to one policy regarding cellphones as it is confusing almal. According to a staff member at the school, who cannot be named for fear of reprisal, teachers marched into a Grade 8 class on May 11 and told the learners to take out their cellphones. POLICY: Confiscated cellphones. File photo “The children became fearful when the teachers locked the door. They took out their phones and placed them on their desks.”

The staff member sided with the parents, saying teachers often tell learners to bring along their cellphones to take photos of their work. “Not all of the learners have textbooks and sometimes there’s work on the board that they don’t complete by the end of the day, so they are allowed to take pictures of it,” the staffer explained. “What doesn’t make sense is that the day after this happened, learners were seen walking openly with cellphones but nothing was done, this is why the policy needs to be looked at.”

A meisie said she was taken to the office by a male teacher “while being held by the neck”. “He then took my bag, took everything out and called a female teacher to search me. He then told me to take out what’s in my pocket. I took out my phone and he just grabbed it and walked away, they told me nothing about why he searched me.” Sharon and Graylynn Eager said they wrote to the palie asking for answers and have refused to pay the R700 return fee.

“This behaviour of these teachers is unacceptable. Locking the classroom door is also against the law. “This is classified as infringement of the learners’ human rights,” they said. But, WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton said all parents were given the Code of Conduct.