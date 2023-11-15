A Vredenburg paramedic says she was left traumatised at the crime scene of slain siblings Faith and Conray Adams. Denise-Verna Thompson is one of three state officials who have taken the stand at the Western Cape High Court for the ongoing murder trial of Derick Kalmeyer.

The 54-year-old suspect, who is allegedly a member of the 28s gang, is accused of killing the siblings on 1 May 2019, after an argument with their mother, who he was dating. DENIALS: Double murder-accused Derick Kalmeyer, 54. Kalmeyer faces two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of resisting arrest and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. According to the state’s case, Kalmeyer arrived home and started an argument with the children’s mother Frizaan Adams, 29, and her friend.

He allegedly attacked the two women with a crowbar and as they fled for their lives, he stabbed Faith, 3, with a beer bottle and flung 18-month-old Conray through a closed window. Police were called to the scene where they found a knife near Faith’s body and when cops went to arrest Kalmeyer, he allegedly threatened to stab a police officer with a piece of metal. Taking the stand on Tuesday, Thompson said on arrival at the scene, she saw a crowd had gathered and noticed a window that had been shattered.

STABBED: Faith Adams, 3, killed. Thompson said after being directed by a police officer, she first attempted to provide medical care to Faith, but when she noticed the child was not breathing and had no pulse, she turned her attention to Conray. The medic says: “She was cold to touch, which means she had already been dead for about an hour. Then I focused on the boy. “He was lying on his stomach and there was glass around him. At that moment, he moved into a crawling position and looked like he wanted to get up, so I grabbed him and ran to the ambulance.”

Thompson said they provided Conray with oxygen and rushed him to a local hospital, before returning to the scene where Faith was declared deceased. She says back at the hospital, she was informed that Conray had also died. Looking down, Thompson appeared to compose herself as she told the court that on arrival back at the base, she called her manager, explaining that the paramedics were severely traumatised and could not continue working.