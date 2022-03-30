A mother has won a court interdict preventing her ex from getting his hands on the proceeds of the sale of his house until he has paid his papgeld.

The man is about R200 000 in arrears in child maintenance.

The North Gauteng High Court ruled that he must first pay his papgeld before he can get access to the money.

Judge LR Adams granted an order in favour of the former wife and said that once the sale of the house has been concluded, the money must be held in the trust account of her attorneys while she calculates the exact amount owed.

According to court papers, the woman on August 25, 2021, notified her ex-husband through her attorney that he’s in arrears with his maintenance payments to the tune of R188 067.

She said he regularly defaulted on payments since their divorce in 2008.

He said he was experiencing financial difficulties, was retrenched twice and even borrowed money from family members to pay the maintenance.

Last year, he offered to pay R10 000 per month instead of R18 000. But the mom said she would have had to come up with the shortfall of R8000.

She said her ex was liquidating his assets and after that, he will most likely sequester himself and claim that the cash was used to pay off other debts and there will be little or no chance of her recouping any maintenance money owed to her.

Judge Adams agreed and said it was clear that papgeld was not high on the father’s list of priorities.

