A New Horizons skollie spent the weekend feeling deflated after he was bust by cops weeks for being filmed damaging the tyres of cop cars amid a riot. Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing says the skurk, who is a member of the Six Bobs gang, thought he had gotten away with his crimes but had no idea cops had been tracing him since the optog.

Officers pounced on the skelm during an early morning raid on Friday, and found him in possession of 179 rounds of ammunition. On October 7, cops chasing alleged hijackers belonging to the same gang came under fire by residents. At the time it was revealed that a vehicle-tracking company was in pursuit of the car after the owner reported the hijacking which took place in Grassy Park earlier that day.

When spotted in New Horizons, the hijackers opened fire on the private security officers and stole a 9mm gun. The K9 unit responded and during a shootout, one of the bandiete was killed. This angered some residents, who gooied officers with klippe.

Laing says: “It was a mob of about 80 people who attacked cops and during that incident there was one suspect who was caught on a cellphone camera deflating the tyres, and later he slashed the tyres. FILMED: Skurk doing deeds. Pictures: Supplied “This was all done to make sure the police could not leave the scene or render them vulnerable as the community attacked them.” While the skollie got away during the riot, officers set about tracing him.

“We went in on Friday after 7am and you could see he thought he got away with it,” says Laing. “As he was being arrested, officers found 179 rounds of ammunition of various calibres that he was holding for the gang and now he will face various charges including public violence, damage to state property and the illegal possession of ammunition.” HAUL: Skelm bust with ammo rounds. Pictures: Supplied Laing says his team will leave no stone unturned when those upholding the law are attacked.