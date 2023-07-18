Justice had the last laugh after a group of notorious skollies were handed hefty sentences in the Pollsmoor Prison Circuit Court. The Laughing Boys gangsters – Mykyle Davids, his older brother Tyron, Mikyle Abdullah, Shamieg Matheson and Moenzier January – were found guilty of murder for a series of shootings that took place in Hanover Park between 2017 and 2019.

On Friday, sentencing was handed down with Acting Judge Radiyah Wathen-Falken describing them as “remorseless and placing no value on human life”. Judge Wathen-Falken sentenced Mykyle, 27, to five life terms, Tyron, 28, and Matheson to three life terms each. January got an effective eight-years in the mang. The court found that even though January was not a member of the Laughing Boys, he kept weapons which were used to commit murders.

Mykyle was convicted on 15 charges in total including five murders. He was sentenced to life each for the murders of Mogamat Razaaz Hendricks, Abdul Satar Joseph, Bradwin Duminy, Sidney Moloy and Roeshana Kader. Mykyle also received 70 years for two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition.

SENTENCING: Pollsmoor Prison Circuit Court. File photo: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency(ANA) Tyron was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Duminy, Moloy and Kader. He also received 40 years for two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition. Matheson received three life sentences while January will serve eight years for two counts of illegal possession of firearms and a count of ammunition.

During the five-day sentencing, Judge Wathen-Falken said it would have worked in the accused’s favour had they showed remorse. The judge said Hanover Park was a fertile ground for gangs but many residents who were able to rise above their circumstances. However, all the accused have previous convictions. “The previous brushes with the law have not altered their decision to be involved in criminal activity,” Judge Wathen-Falken said.

‘I cannot find any exceptional and substantial circumstances to justify any deviation from the prescribed minimum sentences.” Advocates Denise Greyling and Alfred Isaacs as well as the investigating officer, Sergeant Jones, and the community were praised for their tenacity by Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Nicolette Bell. Isaacs added: “It was a pleasure to serve and be of service to the community of Hanover Park in our fight to see justice.