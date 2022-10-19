A Mitchells Plain woman has made a criminal case after a backyard mechanic allegedly stole her car’s engine and other car parts. An upset Sally van Wyk says she asked Fakier Booysen, a mechanic who was referred to her by her previous mechanic, to fix her car.

But instead, he allegedly stripped her VW Polo and has since disappeared. Sally says Booysen started working on her car in August at her home in Woodlands. She says on August 21, he took the car to his property in Tafelsig to finish the job and that’s when the trouble started.

“Fakier and another guy came to my property, but the other guy was the actual referral and not Fakier,” she says. “They checked the car and said it is not such a big deal and they can sort it out. “They attempted to repair the car but the next morning the car was still making a sound and my fiancé contacted Fakier.

“He towed the car to his property because he said he’s working on other cars as well.” TAKEN: Sally’s VW Polo was stripped in August this year She says Booysen kept them on a lyntjie for days, and then said the car needed filters, which cost R1 650. “When my fiancé went to collect the car the next day, the engine was out, gearbox, battery and spare wheel were gone, and he was not there.

“He said he is busy with another job and had sent the stuff to an engineer to repair.” But after more empty promises, Sally opened a case of theft at Mitchells Plain Saps on September 16. But she says the cops can’t seem to track him down.

When the Daily Voice got a hold of Booysen on the contact number provided, he said he himself is a victim. “I didn’t run away, they were there by me and I wasn’t there. “One of my friends who helped me never came back to me with the stuff and I don’t know where he is, he also ran away with another customer’s car.

“I am struggling trying to get another engine for her,” he claims. But Sally says Booysen is a liegbek and tells her that the tjomma who ran away with the car parts is dead. KEPT ON LYNTJIE: Sally van Wyk The investigating officer Sonwabo Mxiki confirms he is looking for Booysen.