The trial of alleged child molester and killer Mohydian Pangaker has been closed to the public as his alleged victims take the stand at the Western Cape High Court. The man accused of murdering eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk returned to court this week after shocking revelations were made last week about the horrific crimes.

Pangaker, 55, was busted in 2020 for kidnapping Tazne from her home in Ravensmead. He was later arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape and while on his way back to Cape Town, he led cops to a stormwater drain in Worcester where her body was hidden. Shocking court documents have revealed that Tazne had been raped, killed and her hand severed off just a day after she went missing.

His twin sister Nazley also testified that the child’s hand may have been removed for muti. Last week it was revealed that Pangaker faces a total of 12 rape charges, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of sexual assault and charges of grooming and sexually exploiting children, dating back to 2016. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After the testimonies of four adults, including Tazne’s parents and his twin sister were completed, proceedings were closed to the media and the public as the state started to call victims of sexual crimes to testify. Tazne van Wyk Picture: Supplied National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says: “The case is held in camera because the victims/complainants are minors and the charges are of a sexual nature.” At this stage it is unclear when the public will be allowed to attend court again.