The web of lies spun by alleged child killer Mohydian Pangaker has started to unravel at the Western Cape High Court as he was caught contradicting himself. Pangaker appeared distressed as he returned to the stand yesterday to face his third day of cross-examination amid his elaborate claims that Tazne van Wyk was killed by four people who kidnapped him and the eight-year-old meisie.

The Grade 3 pupil from Eurecon Primary School went missing on 7 February 2020 when she was snatched just metres from her home in Clare Street in Connaught Estate. While a massive search was launched for the child, Pangaker’s relatives told cops that he had also disappeared, amid claims that he was last seen with Tazne, and cops went on the hunt for him. MURDERED: Tazne van Wyk He was later arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape and while on his way to Cape Town he told cops where to find her body in a stormwater drain in Worcester while her one hand was also cut off.

This week, Pangaker stunned the court when he claimed that he and Tazne were kidnapped by three black men and a woman, not once, but twice in the same day, and that he was tied up as Tazne was taken to a river to be killed. According to Pangaker, on the Friday that Tazne was kidnapped in Connaught Estate, he was walking to a nearby Muslim school for Asr prayers at around 4pm when the kidnappers’ taxi suddenly stopped in front of him. He said the occupants asked him how to get to Malawi Camp and then Tazne “suddenly appeared” and told him “uncle Mohydian, we can show them where is the Malawi Camp”. He claimed he had never met the girl before then.

On Tuesday, State prosecutor, Lenro Badenhorst, ripped holes in his story, saying it was unlikely that she would refer to him as “Uncle Mohydian” if they’d never met. “So you had no idea whose young child this is and you never asked who is her mother or father.” In response, Pangaker mumbled that he saw her in the street hiding from dogs.

With regards to the four kidnappers, Badenhorst produced a shirtless photograph showing Pangaker’s muscular physique at that time, and asked why a man who was built like this did not fight them. But Pangaker claimed he didn’t like to fight. The accused was tripped up again when Badenhorst questioned his claims that while stopping to urinate, Tazne reached out for him as she was scared of the kidnappers.

Despite first indicating that she had scratched his right hand open, Pangaker switched the story by producing a scar on his left hand. Badenhorst cornered him again, saying it was impossible for that to have happened as Pangaker earlier told the court that his hands were tied behind his back. “If you are tied up like this [holding his hand behind his back] it would be impossible for her to reach for you. Also, how did you see the blood if your hands were behind your back?”