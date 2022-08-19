Mohydian Pangaker claims one of his alleged child rape victims is a liar, and also that he was victimised into having sex with another woman who accused him of rape. The alleged killer of 8-year-old Tazne Van Wyk testified under cross-examination in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Pangaker has been charged with rape, murder, kidnap and mutilating a corpse after he was caught on camera with the little girl at a petrol station in Worcester on the day she went went missing on February 7, 2020. Her remains were found almost two weeks later in a storm water drain along the N1. He faces further charges for sexual abuse against a woman who said she decided to report him after she saw the news about Tazne’s disappearance.

The witness, who testified in-camera because she was a minor at the time of the alleged abuse, said she was raped and molested by Pangaker from 2016 to 2019. MURDERED: Tazne van Wyk He denied that he raped her and when asked by state prosecutor Advocate Lenro Badenhorst why she would persist in her allegations, Pangaker said the woman had “an agenda”, reports the Cape Argus. Badenhorst asked him, “Would you agree if I say that she was quite industrious to keep on insisting a case against you with several rape charges?”

He replied: “That is correct, everywhere she went, she would tell stories.” Stuttering through his testimony, a visibly agitated Pangaker told Badenhorst to “please stop putting words in my mouth,” after Badenhorst told him “you are making up this story as you go”. He claimed that another complainant – who testified that she was violently raped in a bush – told lies in court and that she forced him to have sex.