A mother of two says she wants answers after her berk and a friend were burnt to death with tyres in Wallacedene. Sally Nciniwa, 37, says: “My boyfriend Thulani Mangena, 45, was the head chef and kitchen manager at a restaurant in Brackenfell.

“Last Thursday, he arrived home at about 6pm and had a drink because he was tired. “His colleague Olwethu joined him. They weren’t drunk. He later walked Olwethu home, he stayed close to the Wallacedene taxi rank. “It was about 9pm and they wanted to get something to eat but everything was closed, and they then walked to a garage shop along Old Paarl Road to buy pies. I think they might have gone to a smokkie afterwards to chill out.

“The police arrived at my house just after midnight and they asked me what he was wearing, and I told them jeans shorts, Puma takkies and his work jacket,” Sally adds. IN SHOCK: Sally Nciniwa “They then asked me to call him but his phone just rang. “Then the police told me something happened but they weren’t sure if it was him.

“They took me to Phase 7 in Bloekombos, just one street away from us. “I recognised him from his shorts and feet, his whole body was burnt. “He had a tyre around his neck. We suspect they were beaten to death elsewhere and their bodies burnt there.

The couple has two children, aged 17 and seven, while Thulani, 45, also has a 17-year-old daughter. “I want to know why they killed them, what did they do? Please if anyone knows anything tell the police,” a hartseer Sally pleads. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says Kraaifontein police attended to a complaint on Friday in Giqaba Street in Wallacedene.