A hartseer mom says instead of celebrating her birthday on Friday, she was grieving her son who was shot and killed with his best friend. Diana Temmers, 60, a member of the local neighbourhood watch in Blikkiesdorp, Delft, tells the Daily Voice that her son Theiaani, 24, and Gideon Adams, 21, were killed in a hail of bullets on Thursday at about 8.30pm.

A shooter then turned his gun on her even after the young Theiaani and Gideon were already lying dead on the ground. “My son said he was going outside to smoke, they sat by the tyres where they usually did,” Diana explains. TRAGIC: Police at scene of a double murder in Delft “I was laying in bed at the time when I heard a lot of gunshots.

“I shouted their names three times and I didn’t get the response.” The devastated mom says she left her shack and found the two pelle’s bullet-riddled bodies. “The shooter was hiding, and he came out and aimed at me,” the shocked woman explains.

“I ran inside and then went out again to go and inform Gideon’s family about the incident and when we came back the shooter shot at us. “He eventually left and we called the police, they were both declared dead on the scene.” Peaceful: Gideon Adams Diana says she doesn’t know the motive for the shooting.

“Both boys were not gangsters and we don’t know why they shot at them. “My son was supposed to start working at Checkers on Friday,” she adds. “He said he was going to smoke and come back so he could get enough sleep for his first day at work.”

Diana says that having to try and celebrate her first birthday without her son was horrible. “He was such a loving man, a good boy, I would never lie about that. I am a neighbourhood watch member, I would never protect criminals.” Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg says a third man was also shot and injured.

Loving: Theiaani Temmers “Cases of murder and attempted murder were registered for investigation,” Twigg said, adding that no arrests have been made yet. Meanwhile, Gideon’s sister Alicia Bantam, 30, says her brother was a late bloomer and peaceful person. “He had just met his first girlfriend who he cherished and cared for. He even took care of my one-year-old son.