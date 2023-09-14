A disgraced Mitchells Plain principal has confessed to defrauding Duneside Primary School out of nearly R100 000. Former principal Clifford Chateau was sentenced at the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court this week after confessing to his crimes.

Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani says the palie pleaded guilty to defrauding the school of R95 730 for a building contract. “Clifford Chateau, now 65, was the headmaster at the school. It is reported that the school wanted to do building work at the school and the company CBS, belonging to the accused, submitted a quotation created by the headmaster,” Hani stated. “The headmaster submitted other false quotations to the school governing body (SGB).

“The SGB, on the accused’s recommendations, appointed CBS to do the work. “The headmaster would submit invoices by CBS to the SGB for approval, thereafter cheques were issued to CBS. The company, CBS, would cash the cheques and make cash payments into the bank account of the headmaster.” Hani added that between June 2017 to August 2017, the school paid CBS a total of R95 730 and the headmaster received a total of R36 400 cash payments into his bank account.