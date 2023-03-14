A Mitchells Plain mother says she has had it with the principal of Yellowwood Primary, who allegedly showed no compassion after her son broke his arm on school premises. According to the Grade R pupil’s mom, the palie also failed to report the incident to her.

Faith van der Vindt, 33, claims her son was kicked down the stairs by a fellow learner, breaking his left arm in two places. MATTER: Yellowwood Primary “This happened on March 4 already but we still didn’t receive any positive feedback,” she explains. “The day my son was injured, it was other learners who ran over to my house to come and tell me.

“When I approached the school, the principal refused to sit in on a meeting and said I needed to sort it out with the other parents myself.” The taanie claims the palie then railroaded the meeting. “I know school policies because I work for the government. I know that the injury needed to be recorded and logged.

“I know that they should’ve called the concerned child’s parents, and even though they didn’t, I still didn’t make a big deal. “But what he did next made me put my foot down. “I spoke to the other parents and said I don’t expect them to pay all the medical costs, which was R31 000. All I asked for was a R2 000 contribution.

“They agreed, until the principal stepped in; he told them not to do it and stopped the meeting.” UPSET: Mom Faith van der Vindt Faith says she couldn’t believe her ears and now questions the principal’s behaviour. “He didn’t fulfil his duties, he showed no compassion and didn’t even try to mediate.

“What p!ssed me more off was that he shared my personal information with those parents to show them my medical costs and records.” The mother says she wants the palie brought to book as he acted unprofessionally, and also issued a warning to other parents to be wary of him. “All I want is that he takes responsibility for his actions and acknowledges that he was wrong.”