The Fives Futbol facility in Century City has been tackled on social media after a client was allegedly told to take off his jacket bearing a Palestinian flag. The well-known soccer venue was slammed in a Facebook post by Zuhdi Fakier, who said: “Was told politely to take jacket off because of the Palestine flag on my arm…not even words for free Palestine etc. So you telling me people can’t wear any country’s flag at Fives Futbol & Action Padel?! That will be the last I ever support the Fives brand.”

The since-deleted post was shared and caused an outrage on Facebook as mense vowed to boycott Fives Futbol. The furore comes amid increasing violence in the Palestine-Israeli war in which over 1 200 people have died since Saturday. DELETED: Zuhdi’s post on Facebook Sameeh commented: “Cowards!! Not allowing their audience and “customers” to engage! Fives Futbol Never again!” Taufeeq said: “Time to boycott Fives Futbol There are plenty of other arenas or facilities at other places offering these services.”

Fives Futbol management stated Zuhdi’s complaint will be investigated: “We are and will always be a sports club promoting inclusivity. The beautiful game is apolitical, so let’s keep football for football. “All matters will be investigated internally by management and any affected customers have been spoken to, so as to improve processes in making all our customers feel welcome and heard. “We have worked with the client to further understand the situation and incident that took place. The client was not denied access to the venue or to make use of the facilities.”