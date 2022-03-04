A Macassar woman is kwaad after her brother and boyfriend were allegedly assaulted by a cellphone shop owner.

Elreesha Koopman said she and her brother Jaymian took her boyfriend Ismail Phillips’ Samsung phone to the Cell Phone Repair shop on Main Road in Somerset West last Monday to fix the broken screen but after a few days they came home with a torn sweater and bruises.

She explains: “The guy said he can fix the screen but when we went to fetch it on Wednesday, we saw he took the phone apart and it was not charging properly because the charging point was broken.

“We told him we were upset and we paid him R850 for him to do this.”

She says she and her brother argued with the shop owner and eventually took the phone to somebody else to fix it but then they found out there were more issues.

“Not only was the charger point broken but the fingerprint scanner was also broken.

“We could not pay the other guy to fix both problems so we took it back to the first guy.

“Both my brother and boyfriend were with me and when he refused to fix the phone, an argument started and the guy hit both of them with a golf stick on their legs.

ASSAULTED: Ismael

“He also hit them to the point that my brother has bruises on his body and my boyfriend’s sweater was torn.

“I called the police but they did not come and when we went to Somerset West Police Station, they did not help us.”

ASSAULTED: (L to R) Ismael, Jaymian. Picture supplied

When the Daily Voice visited the store, the Pakistani shop owner refused to answer questions and told us to leave.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said: “The complainants are encouraged to approach police management and lodge an official complaint.”

