A 35-year-old painter burnt to death inside his home in Walter Sisulu Street, Wallacedene, on Tuesday night.

Clinton Rank’s sister Megan Opperman, 25, says: “The neighbours called me about the fire. When the fire was doused, they found his body on the floor as he tried to get to the door.

“His girlfriend Shireen Savall managed to escape through the window but her face, hair and hands were very badly burnt. Luckily their 10-year-old son was not home.

“I don’t even have money to bury my brother. He worked as a painter for a small company.

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says police are investigating an inquest case.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.”

To assist the family call 083 505 8146.

