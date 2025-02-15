KAAPSE fans of English Premier League giants Liverpool are going bos, thanks to former manager Jurgen Klopp coming to town next month. One of their club’s most important figures in their recent history, Klopp became a Kop idol at Anfield during his nine-season stay on Merseyside.

With the Reds sukkeling to satisfy their fans’ expectations, Klopp arrived in October 2015 and quickly changed their fortunes. Soon Liverpool were back, going on to claim a sixth European Cup title in 2019 (their first since 2005). A year later, Klopp delivered the league title in the 2019/20 season - ending a 30-year wait for their 19th crown.

At the end of last season, the 57-year-old called it quits and was replaced by Arne Slot, but Klopp’s lasting influence has the Cape buzzing. He has been invited by HBUFC to celebrate 10 years of impact, football, and community for the Hout Bay football club. Fans are invited to The Bay Harbour Market in Hout Bay on 6 March to help raise funds for the club, who have pioneering transformative practices on and off the pitch.