Hundreds of residents from Tafelsig came out in the cold to join the People Against Gangsterism & Drugs (Pagad) in what was supposed to be a motorcade through the area this week. Pagad co-ordinator Haroon Orrie said the community approached the anti-crime group a month ago after an escalation in gang violence in the area.

“The people are tired of just hosting meetings and wanted their voices to be heard by going to the streets and making themselves visible, we agreed, however our application was made too late and couldn't be granted.” PRESENCE: Tafelsig. There was a huge police presence on Tuesday evening, with SAPS nyalas, water tankers and public order policing in the area as the community waited for the anti-crime group to arrive. However, when Pagad showed up in the area – where they were very active in the 90s – they were asked by police to refrain from chanting and stopping at merts’ homes and were only allowed five cars for the motorcade.

Orrie said while this did dampen their visibility, they decided to go ahead with the protest. “We can only but pray that they [the police] are here every night and not just tonight,” Orrie said addressing the crowd. “We will have future programs and will apply for a march in the area. We will also be driving in the area until that time, we are here to help you, we’ve got your back.”