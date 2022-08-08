A vuilgat 28s skollie from Heideveld will make his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday for the statutory rape of a 15-year-old meisie. The distraught mother of the teen has revealed that the 48-year-old alleged paedophile was running a suikerhuisie where young girls smoke drugs and have sex.

The 33-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect her daughter, says her child lives with her cousin in Heideveld and still attends school. “My cousin contacted me to say she goes missing for two or three days at a time and they don’t know where she goes,” the mom explains. “I got such a skrik to learn that she is going to a suikerhuis in Allison Court where all the children are going to smoke drugs and do sex things.

“This house is run by a groot man who likes young girls.” The woman says she became enraged when she discovered a journal and “love letters” written by her daughter and she went to confront the suspect. “She was writing everything down in a school book where she talks about the sex they have and alles.

“She talks about how they smoke tik, unga and buttons [mandrax] and how he shouted at her for smoking buttons. “She even wrote this man love letters that I found in her room. “So I went there to confront him and the vuilgat told me that he had no idea that she is only 15 but he is talking [email protected] because he has a sexual assault case against him for something he did to another 13-year-old girl.”

She adds: “This man is sick, and I know that my daughter was first dating his son and then she became involved with the father.” The mom reported the skollie to Manenberg SAPS last week and he was arrested at his home. Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, says: “A 48-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday and will appear in court on Monday.”

CONFIRMED: FC van Wyk According to a Daily Voice source, the suspect has a long list of pending cases against him. “That ou is an old vuilgat and is in and out of prison. He is a 28s tronk bende and has been caught with drugs, mostly mandrax, and guns,” says the source. “He also has another case of sexual assault with a 13-year-old girl that is still running at Wynberg Court.