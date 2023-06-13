Taxi drivers on the notorious B97 route between Bellville and Paarl have halted their services after the latest killings, for the safety of commuters. The Paarl Alliance of the B97 route stopped operating on Tuesday following three taxi-related shootings in Paarl and Khayelitsha, reports the Cape Argus.

Taxi boss Siyabulela Mandyoli, the head of the alliance which was formed before the route was reopened last year, was gunned down in Mbekweni last Tuesday. A second shooting took place on Saturday in Paarl, the driver was associated with the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata). And on Sunday evening a taxi owner was shot and killed in Site C, Khayelitsha.

The associations with the mother body, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), scheduled a meeting on Monday and will be meeting today to discuss the latest spate of violence. Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) spokesperson Nceba Enge says: “We will not be operating after the shootings, people should look for alternative transport. WORRY: Nceba Enge “We are busy in talks with all of the operators and other stakeholders about stopping and avoiding the violence.

“It was not our aim to stop any operation but this was just for the safety of commuters.” Santaco spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana confirmed this. “This is not an official closure but a precautionary measure that operators decided on to show their frustration.

“We are speaking to the associations to stop what they are doing as it affects their business.” MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie said the B97 route is operational while police visibility in both Mbekweni and Bellville was increased. “I have called meetings with Santaco-WC, SAPS WC, the National Prosecuting Authority and WC Minister of Police Oversight to address the situation and underlying issues. My number one priority is commuters being able to get to work safely.”