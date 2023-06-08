Taxi bosses have pleaded with drivers to remain calm after the chairperson of the Codeta-Paarl Taxi Alliance (Pata) was murdered. Siyabulela Mandyoli was shot on Tuesday afternoon in front of his house in Paarl.

Mandyoli, 52, was instrumental in brokering a peace agreement between warring taxi operators, after a dispute over the lucrative B97 route in 2021 that claimed the lives of 24 mense. The route was closed by then-Transport and Public Works MEC Daylin Mitchell due to violence between feuding taxi associations, the Cata Boland Taxi Association and the Paarl Alliance Taxi Association. An agreement was signed last year for the sharing of the route and it was reopened. There are fears that taxi violence could flare up again.

Spokesperson Andile Khanyi said that Codeta are unaware as to the motive for the attack. “The shooting took place in front of his house on Tuesday after he arrived from the taxi rank. I think those people were waiting for him because we did not have any other injuries except him. Mr Mandyoli was operating from Paarl to Bellville,” he said. SPOKESMAN: Khanyi SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk said Mbekweni police are investigating a murder following the shooting at about 4.30pm in Phokeng Street, Mbekweni.

“The motive for this incident is suspected to be taxi-related. Detectives of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime: Taxi Violent Unit are questioning several people in a bid to apprehend those responsible.” CONTENTIOUS: Bellville taxi rank Santaco chairperson Mandla Hermanus said that Mandyoli’s leadership will be missed. “He had been instrumental in ensuring that there was peaceful co-existence among the two taxi associations operating Mbekweni (Cata and Codeta).

“His death has robbed the industry of a leader who was working hard to eradicate violence in the Minibus Taxi Industry in the Western Cape. “As Santaco we convey our deepest condolences to his family. We call on our members who might have information to assist law enforcement agencies so that the killers can be arrested and brought to justice.” Hermanus has appealed with taxi operators to allow law enforcement to address the matter.

Meanwhile, Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie plans to meet with leadership in the industry soon. “This incident is a blow to transport operations in the area and I am extremely concerned about the impact on commuters.” He said minibus taxi services would continue to operate, with increased police visibility in Mbekweni and at the Bellville public transport interchange.