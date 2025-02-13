Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi says the South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team based in Bellville, assisted by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority discovered a laboratory in Paarl where steroids were being illegally manufactured.

THE Hawks have swooped on a weggesteekte laboratory and busted a 27-year-old suspect in Paarl.

He confirmed the property was identified and they went forward with the search yesterday.

Vukubi explains: “The search and seizure operation was authorised and conducted. During the search, pressing, sorting and labelling machines, scales and ovens were discovered.

“Moreover, powder and suspected Schedule 4 medicines were also discovered. The value of the steroids is yet to be determined.