Former Springbok rugby coach Peter de Villiers has returned to politics. On Wednesday, the GOOD party leadership announced that P Divvy was back as a GOOD councillor in the Drakenstein Municipality.

“Last week, GOOD nominated coach De Villiers to fill a vacancy that arose in the Drakenstein Council, after former GOOD councillor Edgar Arendse’s membership of GOOD was terminated following an internal disciplinary process,” said Sam Shabane, GOOD national chairperson. Shabane said De Villiers would give them a welcome boost as political parties gear up for the 2024 national elections. “Coach, as he is affectionately known, led GOOD’s campaign in the Drakenstein Municipality as our mayoral candidate in the 2021 local government elections where GOOD obtained four seats in that Council.

“He resigned from Council due to personal reasons in July 2022, but was nominated by the party to return to the Drakenstein Council.” BACK: Peter de Villiers. In April 2022, the body of De Villiers’ wife, Theresa, 62, was found in the pool at a house in Redbud Street in Gqeberha. He said he was looking forward to serving the people of Drakenstein, as promised in his mayoral campaign in 2021.