Two inspectors from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA were set upon by dogs after their owner tried to stop them from examining the honde. The owner also assaulted the inspectors as the two crossbreed pit bulls attacked them.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says they received several concerning calls regarding a man walking with two dogs which appeared to be severely underweight in Lakeside on Monday. “Cadet Inspector Eugene Links approached the suspect to discuss the complaint and to inspect the dogs, when the suspect became aggressive and hostile,” says Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse. “The suspect refused to comply and fled the scene, running with the dogs in an attempt to get away from Cadet Inspector Links.”

ATTACKED OFFICIALS: The owner’s pitbulls Links followed the man and was joined by Inspector Werner Taljaard in Retreat. Pieterse says the man attacked the inspectors and set his dogs on them. “The two dogs attacked Cadet Inspector Links, biting him on his arm.

“The suspect then physically attacked and assaulted Inspector Taljaard who then had no other option but to defend himself by spraying the suspect with pepper spray,” adds Pieterse. Taljaard was left with bruises on his head while Links has bite marks on his arm. Pieterse says Inspector Taljaard was able to restrain the suspect and arrested him.

He was taken to the Steenberg SAPS where he was charged with obstruction and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. RESTRAINED: The suspect The suspect appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Both the dogs were confiscated by the SPCA.