A pensioner opened her heart to her community in Elsies River by hosting a special belated Mandela Day event on Saturday where she fed over 400 people. Katrina Balie, 64, from Epping Forest operates a non-profit organisation known as Cathy’s Helping Hands where she serves food every Tuesday and Thursday using her pension and by asking for donations on Facebook.

Mandela Day was celebrated on Monday, 18 July. “I hosted Mandela Day on a Saturday because during the week most children are at school. “It was an amazing day despite the rain. It was open to everyone in the community vir oud en jonk but mostly for the children,” says Katrina.

“There is a big need in our community because most people are hungry and the unemployment figures are sky high in Elsies River. “I just want to try my best to feed everyone and I cater for everyone because I do not like to turn people away.” Through the help of the Euro Centre, Meals on Wheels and the generous donations from the public, mense received a plate of curry, sausage rolls, party packets for the children, cooldrinks and sanitary towels for the ladies while the kids put on a dance show.