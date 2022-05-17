There was outrage at Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday when the man accused of killing a 15-year-old DJ was released on R1000 bail. The hartseer family of Aiden Newat say they are in complete shock after murder suspect Hayden Thys, 25, was released, despite a petition of over 100 signatures calling for him to remain behind bars.

The Grade 9 pupil from Grassdale High School died outside the Victoria Inn Pub on 23 April while doing a gig. MURDERED: Aiden Newat, 15 At the time his father, Andre, told the Daily Voice that Aiden had been accompanied by his mother as he was underaged. Aiden was allegedly called out of the pub and told that his brother was looking for him but when he came out, he was attacked and stabbed once in the chest.

The motive was never made clear. The traumatised dad rushed to the scene and watched his son die in his arms. Andre says Thys told the court that he had stabbed Aiden in self-defence during a fight.

“How can a 25-year-old man defend himself against a 15-year-old boy? How can it be self-defence when they called Aiden out of the pub?” asks the dad. “We are very disappointed in the court. We had a petition of over 100 signatures and it’s like the Magistrate didn’t even take that into account, and to think our child’s life is only worth R1000. DISAPPOINTED: Father Andre “It’s like they have ripped out our hearts again.”