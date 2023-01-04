Community activists are calling on authorities to make the stretch along AZ Berman Road in Mitchells Plain more pedestrian-friendly after a 13-year-old girl became the latest victim along the notorious pad. Mikayla Scholtz from Grassy Park died on Monday afternoon, after being hit by a car while she was running across the road.

The teen had been visiting her ouma in Eastridge when she was struck. Tributes poured in on social media after the meisie’s mommy Belita posted a picture of her daughter, whom the hartseer ma described in a previous post as her “baby forever”. KNOCKED OVER: Mikayla Scholtz. Picture supplied Belita is known to residents in Mitchells Plain for her work with a neighbourhood watch.

The family on Tuesday went to identify Mikayla’s body in the morgue and were not available for comment. Community activist Warda Cay said she was heartbroken to learn of the accident and couldn’t even bring herself to go to the scene. “The scene was too gruesome, and what made it worse was that it was again AZ Berman Road, the road that we have been making a noise about for years,” she said.

“I lost two neighbours there already. I can’t even begin to speak about the community members, just before Christmas a young mother also lost her life on that road.” She suggested more robots and cameras need to be put up on the road, “especially the robots on the corner of Imperial and AZ Berman”. Michaela Schultz died in a car accident Spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed a charge of culpable homicide is being investigated by Mitchells Plain police.