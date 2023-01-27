A young man from Mitchells Plain was left heartbroken after the car that he had inherited from his late uncle was stolen. Police are investigating a case of theft since the Toyota Tazz was jepped outside the Mitchells Plain Day Hospital in Eastridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The car was being used by Wilmont Williams, who said it belonged to his daughter’s 21-year-old fiancé. “I feel so bad because he just got the car two weeks ago for his 21st birthday,” Wilmont explained. “I went to the day hospital after 11am because my appointment was at 12.30pm.

Mitchells Plain Day Hospital “I called one of the car guards and told him ‘you see my face now, watch the car’ and he said, ‘moenie worry nie, pa, die kar is safe’.” “After I saw the doctor I told my wife, I am going to see if the car is alright and when I got there the car was gone and the one car guard was also gone.” Wilmont said the other car guard “knew nothing”.

He told the outjie that he was leaving to make a case but when he returned to the hospital, both guards were skielik weg. “What makes it worse, the church key is in there and my front door key so we just hope and pray we find the car,” Wilmont said. “He got it as an inheritance from his late uncle who passed away, so it has sentimental value.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the vehicle was stolen in 1st Avenue, Eastridge. “Mitchells Plain police are investigating a case of theft of a motor vehicle,” he said. Wilmont described the vehicle as rose gold, and on the back written in bold letters, it says, ‘It’s an Isaacs thing’.