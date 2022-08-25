Less than a thousand people turned up for the national shutdown in Cape Town on Wednesday, where it was business as usual. Thousands of union members took to the streets of South Africa in six major cities to protest over a range of issues affecting the workforce including in the Kaap where two marches took place.

About 800 Cosatu and Sactwu members met at Hanover Street in the Cape Town CBD, as well as at the Prasa offices in Bellville, to complain about the high cost of living, skyrocketing fuel and electricity costs and the unreliable train service, among others. Despite the small turnout, Sactwu provincial secretary Deon Simons said they were happy with the peaceful protest and that their voices were heard. “Along with Cosatu, members marched to demand a change must be made to help the common working man.

“The high cost of living and taxes on basic goods is making it harder for people to feed their families which needs to change as they are struggling while still keeping to their commitments. “We also marched to the Prasa offices regarding safety while making use of the services, while there are also issues over the unstable running of the trains as a number of employees are being punished for being late to work. “In 2020, we handed over a memorandum to Prasa but they have not come back to us.”

Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said they are aware of the unions’ grievances and were in the process of restoring lines all over the Kaap. “To date, Prasa has recovered services on the northern and southern line corridors. “Prasa is resuming the Central Line in phases while the housing development agency finalises relocation processes.

“However, on the central line, Prasa has been able to recover services on some corridors. “Currently, services are running from Cape Town to Langa via Pinelands, and Langa to Bellville via Sarepta. These services were resumed on the 26th of July.” Cosatu Western Cape provincial chairperson, Malvern de Bruyn, said they handed over a memorandum to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis with a list of demands including a basic income grant of R1500, job creation and stricter punishment for those found guilty of gender-based violence.