Two Kraaifontein karate champs are ready to kick butt on the world stage. Sisters Tayliah and Keisha Adams have been selected to represent South Africa at the upcoming UFAK Region 5 Championships scheduled to be held in Zimbabwe from June 8 to 12.

The two Proteas are well known and have made a name for themselves on the circuit. Tayliah, 23, previously participated in the Junior World Karate Championships, the UFAK Commonwealth Karate Championship, and the UFAK All-Africa Championships. Keisha has showcased her talents at various national championships where she has consistently placed in the top three in her division for kata and kumite.

YSTER DUO: Tayliah en Keisha won lots of trophies The two are ecstatic at having been selected for the Zimbabwe tourney, but need nearly R50 000 to cover their flights, accommodation and entry fees. “We would like to appeal to you to please assist us in getting to Zimbabwe,” Tayliah said. “I feel very proud to represent South Africa, especially with my sister.

“We’ve been making a name for ourselves at several competitions, but this will be our first time taking part together in such a big competition. “I started doing karate in 2008, competed since 2011, and when I got my national colours started competing overseas. “This will be the 10th time competing in a competition like this.

“My highest level was at the SA championship and the Zone 6 and the Commonwealth games in Durban,” Tayliah added. SISTERS: Tayliah and Keisha Adams Proud toppie Desmond said that they have tried their best to raise the funds themselves but time is running out. “We desperately need some donations. My wife Valda and I are very proud of our talented daughters, just look at all these trophies and medals they’ve gathered over the years,” he said.