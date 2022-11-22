Trafalgar High in District Six is synonymous with the struggle against apartheid and the bravery of its teachers and learners during that time. ‘Trafs’ was South Africa’s first high school for students of colour when it was established in 1912, and now they have lodged an application for national heritage status.

Status: the iconic school celebrates 110 years in existence The school, which celebrates 110 years in existence this year, has always been at the forefront of protests against the apartheid government, particularly in the 60s, with its teachers either jailed and banned or students imprisoned. They’ve now launched an appeal for past students to write to the government’s national heritage body to support their application. Part of the struggle: Trafalgar high in district six opposed Apartheid Trafalgar Alumni Association chairperson, Zarina Rahman says the association lodged a formal application with the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) in January for the school to be accorded national heritage status along with six other institutions with its roots in District Six.

“In 1912, it was the first school for people of colour, not just in the country but on the continent, and because of that people from the rest of Africa would come to get their high school qualification at Trafalgar,” she explains. Public participation consultations started last week, and Rahman urges mense connected to the school to email their views in support of the application to SAHRA before January 6. Retired judge Siraj Desai, who now works as the ombudsman for the legal profession, says he attended the school during a very dark time in the 60s.

Proud alumnus: Judge Siraj Desai. “In 1966 when I was Standard 7 or 8, it was a difficult moment to be in school, in South Africa and to be in District Six, but our teachers kept our hopes and spirits alive with political education, some of them were outstanding. “I carry with me the vision of what I learned at school,” he explains. “What they taught us ... they in fact predicted that the political organisations of today are headed for compromise with the ruling powers and they would end up in a limping state, which is today what South Africa is.

“It doesn’t mean we have failed, it's an ongoing process, we are still harbouring the vision of a more equal society.” Other notable alumni include anti-apartheid political leader Zainunnisa Abdurahman “Cissie” Gool, opera singer Vera Gow and composer Abdullah Ibrahim, aka Dollar Brand. Other sites in District Six being considered for national heritage status are the Moravian Church, Al Azhar Mosque, Zeenatul-Islam Masjid, Holy Cross, the Jewish Cemetery, Harold Cressy High School and the Seven Steps.