A teenager from Delft won gold at the Special Olympics South Africa National Summer Games which was recently held in Limpopo. Theodore Barnes, 18, was one of four pupils from the Be-El School, a special needs educational institution in Kuils River, to participate at the event.

He took first place in the 100 metres and for the 200 metres, he finished second to scoop a silver medal. According to Theodore, it was a great feeling to have come in first position, although he describes the races as very intense. “I was very nervous at first,” he says.

“During the final race I was more relaxed and I was more calm with myself.” The teen, who also swims and plays soccer and rugby, adds that he felt honoured to have run against some of the best athletes from other provinces. “Ek het baie ge-practice vir die. Some of the opponents were tough, and difficult to run against at times,” he says.

“It felt good at that moment, it felt great that I have achieved something.” Theodore, who has ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), is in his final year, Level 4 at Be-El. His mother Marjorie, 59, tells the Daily Voice that she is proud of her son following his achievement.

“I can’t really explain how I feel, but I’m very proud of him after everything that I have been through with him,” she explains. PROUD: Theodore, 18, with his mom Marjorie “For a young man to achieve what he really wanted, I’m happy for him.” She says despite living in a gang-ridden area like Delft, Theodore has stayed the course and has a good chance of representing South Africa at the Special Olympics.

“Hy kan dit ver maak, we hope that he makes it because he wants to take his running further,” she adds. “We don’t want to hold him back. Like you get people that would say negative things because he lives in Delft, but it’s not about that, it’s about what you put in.” Although he did not qualify for the Special Olympics in Germany next year, Theodore hopes to continue running professionally after he finishes schoo.